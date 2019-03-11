HAYSVILLE-Ramirez, Martin L. age 64, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Visitation 9am-7pm with family present from 4pm-7pm, on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Shinkle Mortuary, 146 N. Lamar, Haysville. Rosary, 11am, Saturday, March 16, Funeral Mass, 11:30am, Saturday, BOTH at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville. Preceded by wife, Hortensia "Orti" (Robles) Ramirez; parents, Jesse and Lena (Jimenez) Ramirez; siblings, Fredrick, Jessica, and Edward Ramirez. Survivors: son, Anthony Ramirez, Wichita; daughters, Maria (Derek) Dyck, Haysville, Olivia (Ryan) Olsen, Wichita, Andrea Ramirez, Haysville; fiancee, Sheree AraSmith, Haysville; 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, several brothers and sisters; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial: Envision, 610 N. Main St., Wichita, KS 67203. Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville, in charge of arrangements. www.shinklemortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin L. Ramirez.
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 11, 2019