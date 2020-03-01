Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Potash. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Service 1:00 PM Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Potash, Martin beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend joined his wife, Esther, in eternity on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in The Bronx, New York on November 11, 1937, he joined the U.S. Army at a young age and was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. There he met the love of his life, Esther. They married in 1957, settled in Wichita, Kansas where they raised two daughters. Their fifty-five year marriage exemplified love, commitment and total dedication to their family. In the early 1960s, Marty, an entrepreneur at heart, started the business he lived for and loved for over fifty years, Aircraft Instrument & Radio Co., Inc. With dozens of employees in Wichita and multiple international offices, the business served the global airline industry until he sold the business in 2017. He treated his employees like his family, and made hundreds of lifelong friendships over the years within the industry. He never met a stranger, and will be remembered for his ever-present sense of humor and gentle manner. Martin was preceded in death by his wife Esther, both of his parents and his sister, Beverly. He is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Marty) Clem and Melanie (Mark) Combs; four grandchildren, Ryley (Ryan) Clem, Katie (Spencer) Gunzelman, Abigail (Jeff) Miller and Benjamin Hatfield; two great grandchildren, Jonathan Gunzelman and Collins Clem; four step grandsons, Tyler Combs, Jacob (Shannon) Combs, Miles (Amy) Combs and Cody (Casey) Combs; step great-grandchildren, Avery, Isaac, Peyton, Jackson, Dawson and Oliver; his sister Phyllis (Thomas) Torres; brother Larry (Jackie) Schleyer and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

Potash, Martin beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend joined his wife, Esther, in eternity on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in The Bronx, New York on November 11, 1937, he joined the U.S. Army at a young age and was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. There he met the love of his life, Esther. They married in 1957, settled in Wichita, Kansas where they raised two daughters. Their fifty-five year marriage exemplified love, commitment and total dedication to their family. In the early 1960s, Marty, an entrepreneur at heart, started the business he lived for and loved for over fifty years, Aircraft Instrument & Radio Co., Inc. With dozens of employees in Wichita and multiple international offices, the business served the global airline industry until he sold the business in 2017. He treated his employees like his family, and made hundreds of lifelong friendships over the years within the industry. He never met a stranger, and will be remembered for his ever-present sense of humor and gentle manner. Martin was preceded in death by his wife Esther, both of his parents and his sister, Beverly. He is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Marty) Clem and Melanie (Mark) Combs; four grandchildren, Ryley (Ryan) Clem, Katie (Spencer) Gunzelman, Abigail (Jeff) Miller and Benjamin Hatfield; two great grandchildren, Jonathan Gunzelman and Collins Clem; four step grandsons, Tyler Combs, Jacob (Shannon) Combs, Miles (Amy) Combs and Cody (Casey) Combs; step great-grandchildren, Avery, Isaac, Peyton, Jackson, Dawson and Oliver; his sister Phyllis (Thomas) Torres; brother Larry (Jackie) Schleyer and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close