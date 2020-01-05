Case, Martin Wayne 63, of Andover, Kansas died unexpectedly December 29, 2019. Martin was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 19, 1956. He is survived by his wife, Penny; 4 daughters, Karly and Kalie of the home, Cara, Bethanie; and one granddaughter, Gia of Wichita; mother, Marilyn Case of Wichita; brother, Daniel Case (Delanie) of Austin, Texas; sisters, Michele Case (Wendy) of Dallas, Texas and Nancy Travis of Gig Harbor, Washington; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Cecil Leon and brother, Christopher. Martin was the owner of Tri-State Plumbing, Inc. for over 35 years. He loved his family, his work, cooking and his favorite sport team, the Kansas City Chiefs. A Celebration of Life service was held Thursday, January 2, 2020. Please send memorials in Martin's name to Rainbows United, 3223 N. Oliver Ave., Wichita, Kansas 67220.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020