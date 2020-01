Case, Martin Wayne 63, of Andover, Kansas died unexpectedly December 29, 2019. Martin was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 19, 1956. He is survived by his wife, Penny; 4 daughters, Karly and Kalie of the home, Cara, Bethanie; and one granddaughter, Gia of Wichita; mother, Marilyn Case of Wichita; brother, Daniel Case (Delanie) of Austin, Texas; sisters, Michele Case (Wendy) of Dallas, Texas and Nancy Travis of Gig Harbor, Washington; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Cecil Leon and brother, Christopher. Martin was the owner of Tri-State Plumbing, Inc. for over 35 years. He loved his family, his work, cooking and his favorite sport team, the Kansas City Chiefs. A Celebration of Life service was held Thursday, January 2, 2020. Please send memorials in Martin's name to Rainbows United, 3223 N. Oliver Ave., Wichita, Kansas 67220.