CONWAY SPRINGS-Prilliman, Marty L. 61, Lear Jet Service Parts Specialist, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, United Methodist Church. He was born October 6, 1958 to Gary Lee and Karel (Biles) Prilliman and was a 1976 graduate of CSHS. Preceded in death by sister Lori in 1967 and his father in 1993. Survivors: mother Karel Prilliman of Conway Springs; daughter Jessica (Chris) Wilson, son Garrett (Amanda McQuire) all of Wichita; sisters: Valerie (Bret) Martin of Conway Springs; Josie (Jeff) Heiman of Wichita; 4 grandchildren. Memorial established to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019