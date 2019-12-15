Marty L. Prilliman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marty L. Prilliman.
Service Information
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS
67031
(620)-456-2226
Notice
Send Flowers

CONWAY SPRINGS-Prilliman, Marty L. 61, Lear Jet Service Parts Specialist, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, United Methodist Church. He was born October 6, 1958 to Gary Lee and Karel (Biles) Prilliman and was a 1976 graduate of CSHS. Preceded in death by sister Lori in 1967 and his father in 1993. Survivors: mother Karel Prilliman of Conway Springs; daughter Jessica (Chris) Wilson, son Garrett (Amanda McQuire) all of Wichita; sisters: Valerie (Bret) Martin of Conway Springs; Josie (Jeff) Heiman of Wichita; 4 grandchildren. Memorial established to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.