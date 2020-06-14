Evans, Marvin Allen Passed away on June 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Jack and Janie (Banta) Evans on June 25, 1935 in Atlanta, Georgia. He proudly served in the United States Army in the Korean War. He retired as a Sheet Metal Mechanic for Local 29. Marvin loved fishing, camping and hunting. He also loved the Kansas City Chiefs. Preceded in death by his father, Jack Evans; mother, Janie and stepfather, Orval Longstaff; survived by wife of 65 years, Patricia ((Hesting) Evans; children, Teresa (Tim) Hummel, Mark (Stacey) Evans and Kurt (Vickie) Evans; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-granddaughters. Memorials sent to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. Services will be announced at a later date. www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.