GODDARD-McCabe, Marvin Arthur Born September 7, 1919 in Wichita, KS and died November 6, 2019 in Goddard, KS. He was 100 years and 2 months old. A WWII Navy veteran. Marvin outlived two wives, Ruth Nibarger who passed in 1983, and Wilma Fisk, who passed in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Grace Elaine Mahoney 1986 and her son Gregory Mahoney 2017. He is survived by two sons, Timothy Michael (Mike) living in Morro Bay, CA and James Leroy (Jim) living in Tucson, AZ, plus Jim's wife Judy and their three children, Jody Depp, Josh McCabe, Jordan McCabe and three grandchildren with one more on the way. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Mon., Nov. 11, Central Community Church, Wichita, KS For full eulogy go to http://jim-judy-wycliffe-journey.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019