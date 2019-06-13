Baehr, Marvin "Ralph" It is with great sadness that the family of Marvin Ralph Baehr, 76, announces his passing. Ralph was born on May 23, 1943 in Newton, Kansas to Marvin Chris and Betty June (McAfee) Baehr. He was a graduate of Newton High School, and went on to receive degrees from Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law. Ralph practiced Law in Wichita before making a career change to teach at Wichita South High School. Ralph will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ashley (James Palmer) Baehr and Justin (Kristen) Baehr. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Aidan, Sophie, and Wyatt, his brother, Randall (Son Chae) Baehr, and his dear friend, Carolyn McClellan. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife: Joan Ellen Baehr; and parents: Marvin and Betty Baehr. Following a private family burial a come and go reception to celebrate Ralph's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Candle Club, 6135 E. 13th Street, Wichita, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 13, 2019