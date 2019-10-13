KALISPELL, MT-Schultz, Marvin Carl age 89, long-time Wichita resident, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at his home in Kalispell, MT. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley and son Jonathan. He is survived by children Leah (Judson) Fredrickson of Nashville, TN; Carla (Ronald) Davis of Kalispell; Lynn (Paul) Williams of Wichita; David Schultz of Eureka, MT; Susan Schultz of Kalispell; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held Mon., Oct. 14 at 1:00pm at Buffalo Hill Terrace, 40 Claremont St., Kalispell, MT, 59901. A memorial has been established with the Immanuel Foundation, same address.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019