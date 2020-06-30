Spencer, Marvin Cloyce Marvin Cloyce Spencer of Wichita, KS, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 82. Marvin, known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and lovingly known as "Charlie" to his big sister, Dee Dee, was born on March 23, 1938 in Altamont, KS, to Ernie and Marie (Allison) Spencer. He grew up in Altamont, KS and graduated from Labette County Community High School in 1956. He married Jane Clemings and they raised three sons, Hal, Mike and Chris. Marvin worked at Boeing as a manager in the printing department. He also was co-owner of Dellrose Printing in Wichita, KS. Marvin loved to spend time with his family and was an avid lifelong Wichita State Shocker fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernie; mother, Marie; sister, Evelyn Towner; brother, Merle Spencer; sister, Geraldine "Dee Dee" Stotts; son, Hal Spencer; grandson, Shawn Spencer, and half-brother Rick Spencer. He is survived by Susie, his wife of 31 years. Together Marvin and Susie loved to travel and spend the weekends with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Susie cared for Marvin to the end as he fought his battle with COPD. Also survived by: sons; Mike Spencer of Wichita, KS; Chris Spencer of Wichita, KS, sister-in-law Darlene of Mound Valley; half brothers, Bill (Denise) Spencer of Altamont, KS, Bob (Pam) Spencer of Bartlett, KS, Randy (Lee Ann) Spencer of Altamont, KS, Charles (Rena) of Oklahoma; half-sister, Shirley Carson of Parsons, KS; stepdaughter, Nicki (Brent) Kingry of Wichita Falls, TX, and stepson, Brent (Ashley) Briley of Goddard, KS; granddaughters, Libby (Larry) Kleeman of Wichita, KS and Nikki (Adam) Huntington of Lawrence, KS; step-grandchildren, Randi (Mike) Sudol of Wichita Falls, TX, Dustin Briley of Olathe, KS, and Austin (Jake) Oelkers of Goddard, KS. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and ex-spouse, Jane Hagemann of Wichita, KS. Per Marvin's wishes, there will be no services or memorial donations.



