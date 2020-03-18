Ranich, Marvin Dale Age 73, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Marvin was born January 24, 1947 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Evelyn "Hornbeck" Wedekemper and Emil Ranich. Marvin is survived by; daughters Tara Winter (Ed), and Toni Harnden (Mike); brother Larry Ranich (Cheryl); grandchildren Kelsey Winter, Clayton Winter, Karsyn Winter, Cayden Winter, Kamdyn Winter, and Maci Harnden; and niece Michelle Ranich. Marvin was preceded in death by both parents. A visitation with family present for Marvin will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, at Resthaven Mortuary. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020