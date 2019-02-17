DERBY-Clemans, Marvin E. age 72, of Derby, Kansas passed away peacefully with his family on Friday, February 15, 2019. Marvin born May 13, 1946 to Earl and Mary (Best) Clemans in Colony, Kansas. Marvin graduated Colony High School in 1964. Marvin then went onto Pittsburgh State Machinists School graduated in 1968. Marvin served in the Air Force in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1973, attaining the rank of Sergeant Munition Specialists. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; Marvin has two brothers and one sister. Dwight Clemans, twin brother Arvin Clemans and sister Bonnie Sjogren. Marvin is survived by his wife of 50 years Wanda, children Brent, (Tiffany), Corey, Christina, Justin, Keil. 7 grandchildren Skylar, Kaden, Alexis, Stormy, Brooke, Jackson, Chloe. Service will be held at Smith Mortuary February 22nd. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 followed by the service at 2PM. 1415 N Rock Rd. Derby Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019