Melrose, Marvin Earnest A private graveside service for Marvin Melrose will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Aline Star Cemetery with Rev. Billy Sacket officiating. For the health and safety of family and friends this will be a private service. There will be viewing 1-5pm Friday and 9-1pm Saturday at Wentworth Mortuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Wentworth Mortuary, LLC. Marvin Earnest Melrose, son of the late Adam Lee and Esther (Galer) Melrose, was born January 24, 1922, at Carmen, Oklahoma, and passed away April 14, 2020, at Wichita, at the age of 98 years, 2 months, and 20 days. He grew up in Carmen and graduated high school there. On February 23, 1947, he was united in marriage to Ruth Maxine Harmon. Early in their marriage they lived in Carmen, running the Goodyear Store, before making their home in Wichita, Kansas, for the past 70+ years. Marvin was a scheduler and buyer for Lear Jet until his retirement. He enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors and accumulated quite a collection. Besides his parents and step mother, Grace (Bruner) Melrose, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; his son, Fredrick Joseph Melrose; his siblings, Eldon Melrose, LaVern Melrose, and Virginia Ryel; and step siblings, Oval Booze, Nadine Harvey, Jean Jack, and Joyce Krepel. Marvin is survived by his son, Ernest Melrose and wife, Judy, of Kansas City, Missouri; one brother, Harold Melrose and wife, Winnie, of Enid, Wanda Lee Nickel of Waggoner, and Vera Hughes of Denton, Texas; one step brother, Gary Booze and wife, Doris, of Aline; four grandchildren, Joseph Melrose and wife, Rebecca, of Wakita, Cynthia Freeman of Wichita, Kansas, Melissa Bates and husband, John, of Turner, Kansas, and Scott Melrose of Lenexa, Kansas; six great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial contributions may be made through the mortuary to the Aline Christian Church. Remembrances may be shared with the family at

