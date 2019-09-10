Small, Marvin L. 78, self-employed, died on September 7, 2019. Memorial service 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Chapel Hill UMC Church. Survivors include: wife, Marilyn; mother-in-law, Jeannetta Miner; daughter, Sheila Gibson; son, Christopher Gibson and his wife, Eun; grandchildren, Delaney and Joshua Gibson. He also considered Mike Harper like a son. Memorials to Wichita Children's Home and Chapel Hill UMC Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019