Marvin Leroy "Duke" Ellington Jr.

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Leroy "Duke" Ellington Jr..

Ellington, Marvin "Duke" Leroy Jr. 76, retired Hospital Department Manager, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 3:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Duke loved fishing and woodworking. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Elaine Ellington; son, Christopher Michael Ellington. Survived by his sons, Darin Ellington of Manhattan, KS, Brian (Tiffany) Ellington of WA; grandchildren, Michaela (Matt) Sampson, Angelica Leach, Makayla Culver, US Army Spc. Colton Ellington, Addyson Ellington; 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with , 608 W. Douglas Ave., Ste. 100, Wichita KS 67203. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Funeral Home
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.