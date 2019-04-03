Ellington, Marvin "Duke" Leroy Jr. 76, retired Hospital Department Manager, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 3:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Duke loved fishing and woodworking. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Elaine Ellington; son, Christopher Michael Ellington. Survived by his sons, Darin Ellington of Manhattan, KS, Brian (Tiffany) Ellington of WA; grandchildren, Michaela (Matt) Sampson, Angelica Leach, Makayla Culver, US Army Spc. Colton Ellington, Addyson Ellington; 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with , 608 W. Douglas Ave., Ste. 100, Wichita KS 67203. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Leroy "Duke" Ellington Jr..
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019