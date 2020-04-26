Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Leroy MacKay. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DOUGLASS-MacKay, Marvin Leroy 70, of Douglass, KS, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at home of natural causes. A private rosary and funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Marvin was born in Winfield, KS on February 26, 1950, to the late Etheldreda Rosalie (Simon) and James Marvin MacKay. He was an engineer at Beechcraft and NIAR. Marvin enjoyed model railroading. On June 12, 1976 he married Terri Lynn (Stoss) MacKay in Augusta, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: son, John MacKay (Tara Nowak) of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Jennifer MacKay (Nicholas Libby) of Scottsdale, AZ; brother, Ronald MacKay (Malinda) of Mulvane, KS; sister, Teresa Reid (Robert) of Augusta, KS; brother, Paul MacKay (Tina) of Douglass, KS; brother, Gregg MacKay (Donna) of Douglass, KS; grandchildren, Kaden Nowak, Kianah Nowak, and Kellan MacKay of Phoenix, AZ; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial donations to Kansas Food Bank 1919 E Douglas Ave. Wichita, KS 67211 or St. James Catholic Church 1012 Belmont Ave. Augusta, KS 67010.



