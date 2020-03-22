DERBY-Dunlap, Marvin Lloyd 78, passed away Wednesday, March 18th, 2020. He was born August 28th, 1941 to John Dunlap and Thelma Burns Dunlap in Sylvia, Kanas. He graduated from Burrton High School and Fort Hays State University. He worked at Jamestown State Bank in Jamestown and later retired from Banker's Bank of Kentucky in Frankfort, Kentucky. He was active in the Elks Club in Concordia. Marvin was an avid golfer, and volunteer with Derby Community Family Services. He loved the fellowship with his friends, family and church family. He was preceded in death by his his parents; twin sister, Marlene Davies; sister, Marilynn Burgess; brother, Johnnie Dunlap. Marvin is survived by his Wife of 45 years, Karen L. Dunlap; daughter, Toni Marriott and husband, Kelly; and host of friends on and off the golf course. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current events. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Angel House Orphanage, Tanzania. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020