MULVANE-Parkey, Marvin R. Age 79, retired Cessna Aircraft, Pricing Analyst, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Saturday, August 10, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Funeral service 1 pm Monday, Emporia Avenue Church of Christ, 1144 S. Emporia, Wichita. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Thelma Parkey. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Janice; daughter, Laura Thomas (David); sons, Randal Parkey (Stephanie) and Harold Parkey (Holly); grandchildren, Tristin, Ryan, Dakota, Ashlyn, Delaney, Camden, Sophia, Sullivan and Sawyer; great-granddaughter, Emalee; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kenneth & Becky Kincaid and Randy and Carol Crumb; many nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with Emporia Avenue Church of Christ, 1144 S. Emporia, Wichita, KS 67211. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019