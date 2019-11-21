Marvin Ray Gates

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Ray Gates.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
100 5th St.
Uniontown, KS
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Uniontown Cemetery
Uniontown, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Gates, Marvin Ray 95, cherished husband, father, grandpa, and retired Agricultural Mechanic with International Harvester Co., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Marvin served his country with the U.S. Navy during World War 2 and was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, June Gates; parents, Albert and Grace Gates; and sister, Viola Bowers. Survivors include his daughter, Marsha Shrack (Chris); son, Alan Gates; grandchildren, Chelsea, Emma, Gates, and Sam Shrack, Dustin and Kenton Gates; 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service, 11 am, Friday, Nov. 22, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 100 5th St., Uniontown, Kansas. Graveside, 1pm, Uniontown Cemetery, Uniontown, KS. Memorials to Heartland Hospice and the . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.