Gates, Marvin Ray 95, cherished husband, father, grandpa, and retired Agricultural Mechanic with International Harvester Co., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Marvin served his country with the U.S. Navy during World War 2 and was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, June Gates; parents, Albert and Grace Gates; and sister, Viola Bowers. Survivors include his daughter, Marsha Shrack (Chris); son, Alan Gates; grandchildren, Chelsea, Emma, Gates, and Sam Shrack, Dustin and Kenton Gates; 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service, 11 am, Friday, Nov. 22, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 100 5th St., Uniontown, Kansas. Graveside, 1pm, Uniontown Cemetery, Uniontown, KS. Memorials to Heartland Hospice and the . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 21, 2019