HUTCHINSON-Keyser, Marvin Rea 72, of Hutchinson, died July 23, 2020, at his home. He was born March 16, 1948, in Hutchinson, to John O. and Ethel I. (Shinkle) Keyser. Marvin graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1966 and served in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1974. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College in 1979 and received his bachelor's degree from Wichita State University in 1981. Marvin worked 30 years for Kansas Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services as a manager and trainer. He loved the Kansas State Fair as a kid growing up in Hutchinson. After retirement, he worked for the fair as the Ticket Taker Supervisor and as a Marketing Assistant at the 2019 fair. He loved music of all kinds and HCC and KU men's basketball. Marvin was a 'punny' guy with a dry sense of humor. He would now say, 'I found Jesus and he's at home!' Marvin was a member of Eastwood Church of Christ. In 1967, he married Billie Thrift. They divorced in 1985. On April 25, 1992, Marvin married Margo E. Lytton in Wichita. She survives, of the home. Also surviving are: sons, Michael Rea Keyser (Kelly), Chad Roberts, all of Wichita; daughter, Cami Hoag (Sean), South Hutchinson; granddaughters, Morgan Faulds, Colorado, Madison Rea Keyser Koehn (Cory), Anaheim, CA, Xanth Roberts, Altus, OK, Shaundasey Hoag, Wichita, Saijah Cook-Roberts, Haysville; favorite grandson, Austin Hoag, South Hutchinson; three great-grandsons; brother, John Keyser (Gwen), Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Marie Keyser, Hutchinson; ex-wife, Billie Eberle, Oakley; lots of Lytton in-laws; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve. Cremation has taken place and memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Eastwood Church of Christ, 2500 N. Plum, Hutchinson, with Wayne DeWindt officiating. Military honors will be conducted by McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorial donations are suggested to the church or Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.



