Seitz, Marvin Richard age 87, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Marvin was born January 2, 1932 in Saint Marys, Kansas to Dorothy and Richard Seitz. Marvin is survived by sons Tim Seitz (Mary), Chris Seitz (Kimberly), and Joe Seitz (Terry); daughter Sally Knolla (Mark); brothers Rick Seitz (Cindy), and Ron Seitz (Rhonda), sisters Eileen Pearl and Mary Stoddard; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Marvin was preceded in death by his loving wife Mildred; parents; and brother Dale Seitz. A visitation for Marvin will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. A rosary on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:15 AM at St. Elizabeth Chapel Catholic Care Center, 6700 E 45th St. N., Bel Aire, KS. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Internment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 1640 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS. Contributions in Marvin's memory may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019