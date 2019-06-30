WELLINGTON-Barnholtz, Mary A. 70, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; Clarence and Verna Weber and 2 brothers; Terry and Jimmy. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 22 years; Rick. Step-children; Timmy, Ricky and Heidi and 1 step great granddaughter. 14 siblings; Don, Norma, Opal, Richard, Martha, Kenneth, Gene, Loren, Kathy, Linda, Beverly, Margaret, Marla and Christine. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the First Methodist United Methodist Church 202 W. Harvey in Wellington, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to help defray funeral expenses directly to Baker Funeral Home 6100 E. Central, Suite 203 Wichita, Kansas 67208
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019