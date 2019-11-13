Mary A. Burris

Burris, Mary A. 97, retired Boeing electric wiring employee, went to her heavenly home on November 11, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norval C. Burris; and daughter, Dorothy Ann Johnson. Mary is survived by her children, Linda Bishop, Sandy (Fred) Alligier, Dale (Pam) Burris, David (Floretta) Burris, Don (Joan) Burris, all of Wichita; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 1:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers in memory of Mary, donations can be made to Interim Health Care & Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019
