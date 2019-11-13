Burris, Mary A. 97, retired Boeing electric wiring employee, went to her heavenly home on November 11, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norval C. Burris; and daughter, Dorothy Ann Johnson. Mary is survived by her children, Linda Bishop, Sandy (Fred) Alligier, Dale (Pam) Burris, David (Floretta) Burris, Don (Joan) Burris, all of Wichita; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 1:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers in memory of Mary, donations can be made to Interim Health Care & Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019