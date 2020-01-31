Ludwick, Mary A. 98, ceramist and homemaker, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Visitation Fri. 12-5 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Recitation of the Rosary Fri. 7 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 10:30 a.m., both at Mt. St. Mary Convent. Graveside service Sat. 1 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Preceded in death by husband, Paul; son, James Matthew; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Debbie; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Dillman; brother, Tony; sisters, Celia and Anita. Survived by sons, Paul (Brenda) Ludwick, Dick (Cathy) Ludwick, Tom (Cindy) Ludwick, Bill (Susie) Ludwick, John (Heather) Ludwick; daughters, Mary (Mike) Costello, Lori Ludwick; nieces, Fran (Jimmy) Curley, Phyllis Cherone; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 1/2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministries or Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020