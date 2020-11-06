1/1
Mary Agnes Morley
1917 - 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Mary Agnes Morley - Her kind, loving, and beautiful soul left this earth on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after 103 years to join her husband, Cletus who passed away in 1999. She leaves behind her daughter, Mary Holzman (Larry); grandchildren, Terry Lamborn, Julie Parker, and Mike Holzman; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and the thousands she met while teaching in the Wichita Diocesan school system for 37 years. After a brief period teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in east Wichita she went on to teach at Cathedral, Madonna High and Bishop Carroll High schools. Rosary will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020, both at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Andover, KS. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002, where she was a member. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
