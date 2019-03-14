Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Mary Alice Girrens. View Sign

WHEELING, WV-Girrens, Sister Mary Alice daughter of Bernadine Seiwert and Frank Girrens, died in Wheeling Hospital on March 12, 2019. Sister Mary Alice was born at home on August 16, 1939, in Goddard, Kansas in St. Mark Parish. Sister Mary Alice graduated high school on May 23, 1957 and entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas on September 8, 1957. She held a Master of Arts degree in Business and Management Administration from Webster University, St. Louis. Her health care ministry included X-ray technology, hospital administration and mission services in Hayward, California; Ponca City, Oklahoma; Pratt, Kansas; and in Wichita, Kansas. She served two terms on the leadership team of the Wichita congregation, from 1984-1992 and another term from 2004-2007, when the Congregation of St. Joseph was formed. Sister Mary Alice was the Administrator/Coordinator of Mount St. Joseph Convent in Wheeling, West Virginia, from 2007 until her retirement in January, 2015. Since her retirement, she became active in service to Holy Family Day Care and with the crafts for our annual Spaghetti Dinner and Craft Sale. Members of her family were wonderful donors of crafts for the sale as well as a beautiful handmade quilt each year that was used as the main raffle. Each year her family came from Kansas to work with the sisters at the craft show. In addition to her parents, Sister Mary Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Francis Girrens. She is survived by her sister, Eileen Harrington and her husband Gerald; brother Roman and his wife Gloria; brother Leo and his wife Francis; sister-in-law Arlene; nieces Tammy Nigus and Paula Heimerman and nephew Brian Girrens. In addition to the members of her community, she is survived by many friends and co-workers. Family and friends will be received from 1:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mount St. Joseph chapel, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, where vigil services will be held. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Mount St. Joseph chapel with Rev. Jim Conroy as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date in Mount St. Mary Convent Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at

WHEELING, WV-Girrens, Sister Mary Alice daughter of Bernadine Seiwert and Frank Girrens, died in Wheeling Hospital on March 12, 2019. Sister Mary Alice was born at home on August 16, 1939, in Goddard, Kansas in St. Mark Parish. Sister Mary Alice graduated high school on May 23, 1957 and entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas on September 8, 1957. She held a Master of Arts degree in Business and Management Administration from Webster University, St. Louis. Her health care ministry included X-ray technology, hospital administration and mission services in Hayward, California; Ponca City, Oklahoma; Pratt, Kansas; and in Wichita, Kansas. She served two terms on the leadership team of the Wichita congregation, from 1984-1992 and another term from 2004-2007, when the Congregation of St. Joseph was formed. Sister Mary Alice was the Administrator/Coordinator of Mount St. Joseph Convent in Wheeling, West Virginia, from 2007 until her retirement in January, 2015. Since her retirement, she became active in service to Holy Family Day Care and with the crafts for our annual Spaghetti Dinner and Craft Sale. Members of her family were wonderful donors of crafts for the sale as well as a beautiful handmade quilt each year that was used as the main raffle. Each year her family came from Kansas to work with the sisters at the craft show. In addition to her parents, Sister Mary Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Francis Girrens. She is survived by her sister, Eileen Harrington and her husband Gerald; brother Roman and his wife Gloria; brother Leo and his wife Francis; sister-in-law Arlene; nieces Tammy Nigus and Paula Heimerman and nephew Brian Girrens. In addition to the members of her community, she is survived by many friends and co-workers. Family and friends will be received from 1:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mount St. Joseph chapel, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, where vigil services will be held. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Mount St. Joseph chapel with Rev. Jim Conroy as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date in Mount St. Mary Convent Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close