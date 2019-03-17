Notice Guest Book View Sign

Girrens, Sister Mary Alice Girrens, Sister Mary Alice, 79, daughter of Bernadine Seiwert and Frank Girrens, died in the Wheeling, WV Hospital on March 12, 2019. The middle child of five, she was born at home on August 16, 1939, on a farm north of Goddard, KS in St. Mark Parish. After graduating from high school in 1957, she entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wichita, KS September 8, 1957. Sister Mary Alice received a Bachelor's degree from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, KS and held a Masters of Arts degree in Business and Management Administration from Webster University, St. Louis. Sister Mary Alice's health care ministry included X-ray technology, hospital administration and mission services in Hayward, California; Ponca City, Oklahoma; Pratt, Kansas; and in Wichita, Kansas. From 1984-1992 she served two terms on the leadership team of the Wichita congregation and another term from 2004-2007, at which time the new Congregation of St. Joseph was formed. In 2007, Sister Mary Alice moved to Wheeling, WV to become the Administrator/Coordinator of Mt. St. Joseph Convent in Wheeling. Upon her retirement in 2015 she became active in service to Holy Family Day Care in Wheeling and participated in activities supported by the Congregation in Wheeling. Preceding her in death were her parents, brother, Francis Girrens, half-sisters Rosemarie Guebelle and Marguerite Guebelle. She is survived by her sister, Eileen (Gerald) Harrington, brothers Roman (Gloria), and Leo (Kay), sister-in law Arlene Girrens, numerous nieces and nephews as well as members of the Congregation, many friends and co-workers. Homecoming will be Sunday March 17 at 2:00 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. The Memorial Mass is scheduled on Monday March 18 at 10:30 p.m. with burial to follow in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to Holy Family Day Care, 161 Edgington Ln. Wheeling, WV 26003; Dear Neighbor Ministry, or Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, Mt. St. Mary's Convent 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary

