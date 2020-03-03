Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Beyrle. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MOUNT HOPE-Beyrle, Mary Ann 73, formerly of Valley Center, Kansas, passed away March 1, 2020. She was born in Wichita, Kansas to Leonard and Mildred (Schmitz) Beyrle on October 7, 1946. Mary Ann was raised on the family farm near Valley Center and attended both elementary and high school in Valley Center. She lived near Andale for most of her adult life. Although physically handicapped from polio at a young age, she had various child care jobs after high school. She also worked at the Colwich Nursing Center for a period of time. Later in life, Mary Ann became a resident of the Mount Hope Nursing Center. During those fifteen years of residency she developed many friendships, enjoyed helping other residents, and loved holiday decorating and activities. She often led the Friday Rosary. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Leroy. She is survived by many relatives and friends. Rosary / Viewing will be held March 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., with Funeral Mass following on March 5 at 10:00 a.m., both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Hope Nursing Center, 704 E. Main St., Mount Hope, KS 67108.

