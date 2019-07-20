Defebaugh, Mary Ann 87, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lee Defebaugh; parents, Casper and Rosa Heimerman; brother, Sylvester Heimerman; sister, Rosalene Beat. Survived by her daughter, Ellen (David) Newsom of Sedgwick, KS; son, Patrick (Beth) Defebaugh of Towanda, KS; grandchildren, Shane (Aleasha) Newsom, Caleb Newsom, Tara (Joel) Spedding; great-grandchildren, Harper Newsom, Charlie Spedding; sister, Margaret Helten of Cheney, KS. Memorials have been established with: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 132 S. Millwood, Wichita, KS, 67213; Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 20, 2019