Deskins, Mary Ann (Beilman) 85, passed away Monday April 27th, 2020. She was born in Hays, KS to Joseph and Elizabeth Beilman, the only daughter after eleven sons. Mary Ann attended grade school and high school in Hays and moved to Wichita to attend Sacred Heart College (Newman University) where she completed her bachelor's degree. She later earned her Masters of Music Education from Wichita State University. Mary Ann directed parish choirs around the Wichita area, including Cathedral, and taught elementary music education in Haysville, KS until she retired in 1993. Mary Ann was married to James Wesley Deskins in 1983 and they have shared many happy times traveling, visiting family and friends, and attending musical events. She is survived by her husband Jim, her sister-in-law, Flo and many nieces and nephews of multiple generations. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and their spouses: Emil (Ella), Ernie (Margaret), Melvin (Florence), Fritz (Leona), Joe (Lydia), Ben (Irene), Wiff (Alice), Gerald (Eleanor), Bobby, Billy (Betty) and Ralph (Zita). "Granny Mary" loved flowers, singing and dancing, and especially babies. A Memorial Mass and Burial will be scheduled at a later date. A special thank you to the Hentzen, Martin, and Whiteley clan for all your help and support through the years and additional thanks to Catholic Care Center Memory Care staff. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.