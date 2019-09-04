Mary Ann Gnagey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Gnagey.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Gnagey, Mary Ann 86, retired Boeing Employee passed away at her home, on Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Mary Ann was born August 16, 1933, to Carl Logue and Ada Faye (Troxel) Logue in Wichita, KS. She graduated from East High In 1951. Mary Ann married Robert C. Gnagey on May 22, 1954, in Wichita, and two daughters were born from this union. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elva Mae Hanks; husband, Robert; daughter, Janet Jean Hieger. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann (Matthew) Wing, of La Conner, WA; granddaughter, Kennedy Ann Lancaster, of Salina, KS; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Phipps, of Wichita; and a loving extended family. Celebration of Life 11AM Saturday, September 7th, 2019, at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N Rock Rd. A graveside service will immediately follow at El Paso Cemetery, Derby, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.