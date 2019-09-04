DERBY-Gnagey, Mary Ann 86, retired Boeing Employee passed away at her home, on Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Mary Ann was born August 16, 1933, to Carl Logue and Ada Faye (Troxel) Logue in Wichita, KS. She graduated from East High In 1951. Mary Ann married Robert C. Gnagey on May 22, 1954, in Wichita, and two daughters were born from this union. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elva Mae Hanks; husband, Robert; daughter, Janet Jean Hieger. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann (Matthew) Wing, of La Conner, WA; granddaughter, Kennedy Ann Lancaster, of Salina, KS; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Phipps, of Wichita; and a loving extended family. Celebration of Life 11AM Saturday, September 7th, 2019, at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N Rock Rd. A graveside service will immediately follow at El Paso Cemetery, Derby, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019