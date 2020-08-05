Hays, Mary Ann 82, retired Metro Transit Authority Maintenance Services, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Graveside Service 10:30am, Thursday, Greenwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by her son, Michael Hays; daughter, Robin Everhart; and sister, Helen Hays. Survivors include her son, Harold Hays; daughters, Debbie (Steve) Starkel, Norma Hays, Nancy (Dennis) Reif and Donna Hays; grandchildren, Zach and Cody Everhart, Brandon (Abby) Reif, Kacie (Justin) Rapp, Nick (Kailey) Reif, Desirae and Nikki Hays; and great-grandchildren, Lily and Brantley Rapp. Memorials to Home Health and Hospice of KS. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com
