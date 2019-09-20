Knapp, Mary Ann 85, on September 17th, 2019 was welcomed home in the arms of Jesus. Mary was a woman of strong faith in The Lord Jesus Christ. She had a green thumb, loved yard work, gardening, and spending time outside enjoying nature. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth Knapp, daughter Patti Updegrove, 2 brothers, and granddaughter Kelli Updegrove. She is survived by daughters Sandy Miller and Susi Webster, brother Leo Dodson, and grandchildren Tim McAtee and Layla Webster. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Mortuary on Sept. 22nd, 2019 from 5p to 7p, and Funeral Services will be held on Sept. 23rd, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019