Mary Ann Kuhn
1932 - 2020

Mary Ann Kuhn
July 23, 1932 - November 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 88, passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 1, 2020. Born July 23, 1932 as Mary Ann Braun in Hays, KS. Mary Ann was a hard working, fun loving mother who spent many years as a waitress or bartender at Orville's Coffee Cup, The Cotillion Ballroom, Town and Country Restaurant and a few other places thereafter before retirement. An unfortunate accident landed her last years under the good care of the people at Rolling Hills Health and Rehab, where she was loved by all. She was preceded in death by husband, Marvin C. Kuhn; sisters, Armella Wiesner and Alice Perryman; and brother, Dan Brown. Mary Ann is survived by her children, John A. Kuhn, Vickie L. (Jr.) Shurtz and Jim A. (Patricia) Kuhn; grandchildren, Jason A. Counter, Amanda K. Johnson and Elizabeth Strickland; and great-grandchild, Nathanial J. Counter. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3450 N. Rock Rd. Suite 204, Wichita, KS 67226, and Parkinson's Association, 7373 E. 29th Street N., Wichita, KS 67226. Rosary will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, with Mass of Christian Burial to be held 10:00am Saturday, Nov. 7, both at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Anne Catholic Church
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
