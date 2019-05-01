Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann McLaren Rhoda. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6100 E Central Ave Wichita , KS 67208 (316)-612-1700 Send Flowers Notice

Rhoda, Mary Ann McLaren 78, resident of Wichita, Kansas for 74 years. Mary passed away peacefully at Reflection Living on the west side of Wichita from a long illness after a fall at her home. Mary was born in Neodesha, Kansas, March 24, 1940, daughter of the late Raymond and Doris (Prince) McLaren. Mary spent her first four years in Altoona, Kansas and then moved with her parents to Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from North High School, class of 1958. Mary mainly was a housewife and mother throughout her life. Mary found joy in cooking, collecting Avon, cookbooks, antiques, cats, flowers, traveling but mostly she loved photography. She was preceded in death by her former first husband Jim Botkin, former second husband, former third husband Jim Rhoda, daughter Annmary Botkin, grandchild Shelby Botkin, grandchild Rebecca Shannon. She is survived by sisters Jodi Elliott, Kathy McLaren, and brother Steve McLaren (Janet), her children Cathy Botkin (Houston Galloway), Thomas Botkin, Robert Botkin (Heidi), Matt Botkin (Jeanie), Mark Botkin, grandchildren Gavin, Maxwell, Jessica, Sheridan (Will), Will (Phaedra), Jasmine, Rachel, Zachery, Nicolas, Kennedy, Shane. Services will be held May 4th, 2019 at 10:00am at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 Central Ave #203, Wichita, KS 67208.

