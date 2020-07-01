TOPEKA-Watts, Mary Ann Perkins Dixon 73, Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Private family inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.