Pistocco, Mary Ann 78, of Wichita, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Services will be held at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service will be Live Streamed and available to view at www.dlwichita.com She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Old Mission Cemetery in Wichita. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Kim (Troy) Farha, of Wichita; her grandson, Chase Farha; sister-in-law, Marilyn Pistocco, of McAlester, Oklahoma; many extended family members; and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Lena Pistocco and recently by her brother, Jim Pistocco. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
10:00 AM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
