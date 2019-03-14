Mary Ann Rorebeck

Rorebeck, Mary Ann 85, passed away on March 12, 2019. She enjoyed woodworking, gardening, golfing, bowling, reading, fishing, and playing cards. Mary Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded by her husband, Walter; parents, Frank and Zella Englebrecht, Sr.; and brother, Frank Englebrecht, II. She is survived by son, Stephen Ward (Cathy) Rorebeck; daughter, Christl Lynn (Kevin) Parker; grandchildren, Lauren (Jeff) Shepherd, Ashton (Seth) Pargman, and Kristopher Parker (Kristina). Funeral service is 11:00 am Friday, March 15, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, with visitation 1 hour prior. Memorials may be given to Encompass Hospice, 245 North Waco Avenue #125A, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019
