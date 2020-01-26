CLEARWATER-Hawley, Mary Anne (Goll) aged 90, of Clearwater, died peacefully in her sleep on January 17, 2020 in Conway Springs, Kansas. Mary Anne was the only child of William and Viola (Poehner) Goll. She was born May 23, 1929 in Wichita and later married Donald Lee Hawley. Mary and Donald had one son, Donald Karl Hawley. Preceding Mary Anne in death were her parents, her husband and her son. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jason Lee Hawley (Kelly) of Wellington, Karlynne (Taylor) Armstrong, Carie Anne Hawley of Oklahoma; one niece, Babe Poehner; one nephew, Stan Hawley; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place Those wishing to honor her memory are encouraged to send a memorial in her name to the Clearwater Historical Museum.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020