Mary Armeda (Douthett) Robinson
Robinson, Mary Armeda (Douthett) 97, died May 27, 2020 in Wichita. She was born April 13, 1923, in Isabel, KS, the daughter of Roy and Bertha (Brown) Douthett. Mary married Walter Robinson August 20, 1944 in Isabel. She was preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by son Robert (Janet) Robinson of Valley Center; daughter Jannette (Dan) Bonine of Great Bend; daughter Carolyn (Tom) Banion of Denver; 7 grandchildren, Carver Bonine, Jilinda Crowley, David Bonine, Lindsay Goode, Betsy Machain, Brooke DeCarlo, and Mike Banion; and 11 great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials to the Presbyterian Church at Kingman, or the First Methodist Church, Wichita, television ministry. There will be a private family burial, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2020.
