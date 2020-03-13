Taylor, Sister Mary B. ASC3 100, was born Dec. 25, 1919 in Chanute, OK to Frank W. and Mary A. (Kotrba) Taylor, and entered eternal rest March 10, 2020. She professed her First Vows on August 11, 1942. She was an Elementary, Secondary and RCIA Educator. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Regina; brother, Leonard. Survivors include several nieces, nephews and friends; Sisters of the ASC Community. The Welcoming will be held at 2 p.m. followed by the Wake Service at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020; The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, all at Chapel of the Woman of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020