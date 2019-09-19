Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Belle Mahoney. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

FREDONIA, NY-Mahoney, Mary Belle was born January 27, 1920 in Leon, Kansas to Everett W. and Belle Giles Freeman and died September 13, 2019 at the WCA Home in Fredonia, NY. She graduated from Friends University in Wichita, Kansas in 1941 and taught high school math and English in western Kansas for two years before becoming employed by Transcontinental and Western Air (TWA). On November 3, 1945 she married James P. Mahoney of Buffalo, NY. In 1952, they moved to the Dunkirk/Fredonia area where Mr. Mahoney established a public accounting practice. Until his retirement, Mrs. Mahoney worked with her husband in his accounting practice. She was member of the Dunkirk United Methodist Church. Mary was predeceased by her parents, and husband, and brothers, Everett W. Freeman, Jr. and Dr. F. Giles Freeman and a sister, Helen Freeman Farmer. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made to the Dunkirk United Methodist Church or The WCA Home at 134 Temple St., Fredonia 14063 where Mary resided the last few months. Calling hours were scheduled from 10:00 to 11:00 on Thursday, September 19th with the funeral at 11:00 at the Fantauzzi Funeral Home, East Main St., Fredonia. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019

