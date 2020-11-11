Mary Beth Ross
February 19, 1930 - November 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Mary Beth Ross passed away on Monday afternoon November 9th. Born in Houston, TX on February 19, 1930, Mary Beth grew up in New Orleans, LA. She graduated from Eleanor McMain High School in 1947 and then attended Oklahoma State University where she earned a degree in Education in 1951. Mary Beth then moved to Wichita where she taught school for several years. On flight to Chicago in 1960 she met a young US Air Force bomber pilot who would become her husband of 50 years. She and Lt. Edwin Ross were married on June 24, 1961 and had a son, Greg, two years later. While stationed at Hickman Air Force Base in Hawaii in 1972, Mary Beth found her true calling. The American Red Cross needed volunteers to aid wounded servicemen aboard medevac flights from Vietnam that would refuel at Hickam. She found the opportunity to care for these brave men a rewarding and fulfilling experience. So much so, that she continued her volunteer work for the Red Cross for the next 45 years. Mary Beth also made significant contributions beyond the Red Cross, including donating her time and resources to institutions such as the Oklahoma Arts institute, the Oklahoma State Alumni Association and her local church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Ross; and her parents, Seth and Minnie Brown. She is survived by her son, Greg (Amy) Ross of Boynton Beach, FL; sister, Alvah Mae Stoughton of Homestead, FL; nieces, Cathy (Doug) Cleveland of Live Oak, FL, Janet (Charles) Jainarain of Oakland, FL; and nephew, Dave (Dori) Leis of Kendall, FL. Visitation will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 12th at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary followed by a service at 3pm. A graveside service will be held on November 13th at Mary Beth's family burial plot in Burkburnett, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Red Cross - Midway Kansas Chapter, 707 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Share tributes at www.dlwichita.com