Yeager, Mary Bratton 78, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Minnie Bratton, of Tennessee. Mary earned her Masters degree in Library Science at Peabody College, Vanderbilt University, where she met Sam, the love of her life. The couple moved to Wichita in 1976, where Mary became a technical librarian with Boeing, later Spirit Aerosystems. She loved reading, cooking, and being involved in music and the arts. Mary was known for her delight in helping others, and for her beautiful smile, but her greatest joy was her family. Mary is survived by Sam Yeager, her beloved husband of nearly 50 years; her two adored children, Suzanne Yeager of Katonah, New York (married to Ieuan Williams) and Mary Elizabeth Yeager of Wichita (married to Brian Silcott); and her three precious grandchildren, Graeme and Emma Williams, and Holton Silcott. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 27 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the WSU Dames Endowed Scholarship Fund. The family thanks Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

(316) 682-4553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019

