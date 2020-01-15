McClard, Mary Catherine 71, was born May 16, 1948, in Belvidere, Illinois to Frank and Lurline (Elliott) Gangel. She passed away, January 14, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. Mary graduated from Belvidere High School and attended Wichita State University. She met her future husband, Bert, on a blind date while she was working for the FBI in Washington, D.C. He was in the U.S. Army and stationed at Vint Hill Farms, Virginia. They were married on July 18, 1970, in Belvidere, Illinois, and later moved to Wichita. Mary retired after 26 years with the Maize School District as Transportation Office Manager. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and traveling, and was active in her church. Preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Timothy. Survivors: husband, Bert of the home; daughter, Kristen (Jordan) Brown; grandsons, Cayden, Carson and Ryland Brown, all of Goddard; brothers, Fred (Debbie) Gangel and Ron (Debi) Gangel, all of Belvidere, IL; sister, Carol Armstrong of Lakeview, OH, and many other family members and friends. Visitation, 5:00-8:00 pm., Friday, January 17 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, at Pathway Church - Goddard Campus. Memorials established with Pathway Church - Goddard Campus, 18800 W. Kellogg Drive, Goddard, KS 67052 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Online tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020