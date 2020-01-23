Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Catherine Niemann. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Niemann, Mary Catherine Mary was born May 25, 1931 on a small farm seven miles from the town of Anthony, Kansas. She entered into the Lord's presence on January 20, 2020 where she is reunited with her husband Hilary (Max), her two daughters, Linda and Carol, granddaughters Angela and Dana Anderson, sisters Mabel Winegarner and Ester Wilma Keller of Carson, California and two half-brothers, Charlie Cummings of Wichita and Henry Bolick of Beaverton, Oregon. Her sisters Belva Ellen Niemann and Laura Wanda Collins, along with twin brothers, Melvin Evan Turner and Milton Everett Turner, grandson Brandon Howard and great-grandson Cody Anderson, as well as many nieces and nephews, survive her. Mary lived most of her life in Wichita where for many years she sold Avon products. After the passing of her oldest daughter, she moved to Medicalodges of Goddard. Mary loved being around people and was known for her generosity and willingness to help others. Everyone who knew her loved her. She will be greatly missed. Private burial at Resthaven Cemetery Friday, January 24, 2020. A memorial service for extended family and friends to celebrate Mary's life will be held this Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Medicalodges of Goddard and Good Shepard Hospice.



Niemann, Mary Catherine Mary was born May 25, 1931 on a small farm seven miles from the town of Anthony, Kansas. She entered into the Lord's presence on January 20, 2020 where she is reunited with her husband Hilary (Max), her two daughters, Linda and Carol, granddaughters Angela and Dana Anderson, sisters Mabel Winegarner and Ester Wilma Keller of Carson, California and two half-brothers, Charlie Cummings of Wichita and Henry Bolick of Beaverton, Oregon. Her sisters Belva Ellen Niemann and Laura Wanda Collins, along with twin brothers, Melvin Evan Turner and Milton Everett Turner, grandson Brandon Howard and great-grandson Cody Anderson, as well as many nieces and nephews, survive her. Mary lived most of her life in Wichita where for many years she sold Avon products. After the passing of her oldest daughter, she moved to Medicalodges of Goddard. Mary loved being around people and was known for her generosity and willingness to help others. Everyone who knew her loved her. She will be greatly missed. Private burial at Resthaven Cemetery Friday, January 24, 2020. A memorial service for extended family and friends to celebrate Mary's life will be held this Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Medicalodges of Goddard and Good Shepard Hospice. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020

