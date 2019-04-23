Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Christine "Christy" (Nickelson) Smith. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 4408 West Central Wichita , KS 67212 (316)-945-8108 Send Flowers Notice

Smith, Mary Christine "Christy" (Nickelson) age 58, of Wichita, Kansas passed away April 18, 2019. Christy was born June 24, 1960, in Hutchinson, Ks the daughter of John Reuben Nickelson and Neola Mae (Redger) Nickelson. She attended Hutchinson High School and she earned her Associate Arts degree from Hutchinson Community College. In 1996 she began her career with Sonic Drive In. She started as an owner/operator of the Pawnee and Meridian location. She was promoted to supervisor and partner of several stores. Christy continued her hard work and dedication through two changes in franchise ownership. She was not only a supervisor but a friend, coach, and mentor. She was recognized with many awards over the years, but her most cherished award was the "Heart of Fame" award in 2015. She modeled compassion, honesty, friendship, morality and a committed work ethic. Her spare time was spent with her children and grandchildren. She loved to have friends and family over for barbeques and holiday celebrations. She is survived by her two sons Cobey Eugene Smith of Wichita, KS, and Jason Nichalous (Nick) Smith and his wife Nina of Wichita Kansas, four grandchildren, Tristin Smith, Kara Smith, Sean Smith and Jaycen Smith. Other survivors include her father John R Nickelson, Wichita, Ks, her brother Craig Nickelson, Wichita, KS and sister in law Angela (Stark) Nickelson, Hutchinson, KS. She was preceded in death by her mother and one brother Eric Nickelson. She will always be remembered for her faith, devotion to family, loyalty and service to her community. She was a gentle, humble, kind, caring woman who always did "her very best". Advantage Funeral Home will be handling the service. A celebration of Christy's life will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1:00 a.m. at the Westview Baptist Church, 1325 S Meridian, Wichita, KS 67213. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the Westview Baptist Church in care of Advantage Funeral Home, 4408 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212.

