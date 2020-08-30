1/1
Mary Cox Wilson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson, Mary Cox Homemaker and avid Atlanta Braves fan, passed away, Aug. 25, 2020. Mary was born on Feb. 6, 1948, in Charlotte, NC. to Gerald Joesyrus Cox and Elsie Rowe Cox. Survived by daughter, Sheri L. Ortiz (Jaime); son, David L. Riddle; sister, Sonya Richards; 12 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Wilson; daughter, Michelle Ramos; siblings, Rosanne English, Richard Cox. Visitation will be on Sept. 1, 2020 from 12-8 p.m with service on Sept. 2, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. both at Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway. www.cochranmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Service
03:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved