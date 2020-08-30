Wilson, Mary Cox Homemaker and avid Atlanta Braves fan, passed away, Aug. 25, 2020. Mary was born on Feb. 6, 1948, in Charlotte, NC. to Gerald Joesyrus Cox and Elsie Rowe Cox. Survived by daughter, Sheri L. Ortiz (Jaime); son, David L. Riddle; sister, Sonya Richards; 12 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Wilson; daughter, Michelle Ramos; siblings, Rosanne English, Richard Cox. Visitation will be on Sept. 1, 2020 from 12-8 p.m with service on Sept. 2, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. both at Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway. www.cochranmortuary.com